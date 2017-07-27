KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Officer Plays “Cops” with 5-Year-Old

July 27, 2017
While most of the kids were content to play outside during a recent block party in Fresno, California, one 5-year-old girl preferred to hang out in a cop car and “fight crime.” In an adorable video posted on the Fresno Police Southwest District’s Facebook Page, little Patsy works with the officer to figure out what to do with the “bad guys” on the water slide. “Five-year-old Patsy loved being in our armored BearCat vehicle,” the caption on the post reads. “Officer Nick El-Helou and Patsy played for well over an hour.” KCRA Sacramento reports that officer El-Helou had no idea he was being recorded.

 

