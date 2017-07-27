WATCH: Bieber Hits Photographer with Truck

Justin Bieber struck a paparazzo with his monster truck while driving away from the Hillsong Church in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night. Video shows paparazzi swarming Bieber’s vehicle and shouting after the man is struck in the knee and falls to the ground. “Oh my god!” one person screams. Bieber then gets out of the car and tries to help the man to his feet, asking if he is injured. The Beverly Hills Police Department tells CNN that the 57-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Meanwhile, Bieber stayed at the scene during the investigation. No citations were issued and no other vehicles were involved, and police now say Bieber hit the photographer on accident–although they tell the AP that it’s still “too early” to determine whether any charges will be forthcoming.