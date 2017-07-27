VIDEO: Rob Lowe Records Message For Terminally Ill Fan

I’ve always heard that Rob Lowe was one of the good guys in Hollywood, and this video confirms it.

A huge fan of the actor got the surprise of a lifetime when he sent her a video message as she battles cancer from her hospice bed in Austin, Texas.

Alex Charpentier, 48, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer 13 months ago, her best friend Chris Carter.

And Lowe, 53, responded on Tuesday with a heartfelt video in which he encouraged Charpentier to stay strong and keep fighting.

Carter says she can’t believe Lowe responded and called him her “hero” for doing this for the mother of two.

“He really came through,” she says. “She texted me right after watching that. She said, ‘Amazing. I want it all. He’s awesome, you’re awesome. This is so perfect. I’m bawling.’”

