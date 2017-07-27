KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

VIDEO: Mom Gets New Kidney After Kids’ Message Goes Viral

July 27, 2017
Thanks to her tech-savvy kids, mom of two Diana Zippay just got a new kidney. According to CBS News, the Monongahela, Pennsylvania, woman suffers from Alport syndrome, a genetic condition that causes loss of kidney function.

With no one in her family as a good donor candidate, Zippay recalls, “My daughter immediately said, ‘We have to make this video. We have to make this video, mom. We need it, you have to get a kidney.'”

Little Bailey and Tobias held up signs explaining their mom’s situation in the sweet viral video and lo and behold, they found a donor. Zippay had a successful kidney transplant on Tuesday.

