The Workout You Have To Try Before Summer Ends

July 27, 2017 4:03 PM
That famous St. Louis summer heat is almost on it’s way out of here. And you’ve got to try this workout before it’s too late.

If your weekday mornings are open, head to The Pavilion at Lemay, inside Jefferson Barracks Park, for its River Walk exercise class.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., before the pool is open, you can walk through the lazy river – backwards!

It’s a tougher workout than you think. And some of the guys and girls walk 14 laps, which is equal to a mile.

It’s open on Monday through Friday, until August 15, and free if you’re a pool member. But if you aren’t, it’s just $2 per day.

For more information head to the St. Louis County Parks website.

