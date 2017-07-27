KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Family Feud Auditions Coming To St. Louis

July 27, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: auditions, Family Feud, St. Louis
(Photo by Adam Taylor/ABC via Getty Images)

Is your family wacky enough to be on Family Feud?

Well you’re just in luck because Family Feud is coming to St. Louis to do live auditions.

To apply for St. Louis, send an email to:
Here are the qualifications to enter:
  • APPLY VIA EMAIL in order to schedule an audition.
  • We love when families include pictures and video to their email!
  • If you are able to include a video in your email, then at least 5 family members are required. Briefly introduce yourselves, tell us where you are from, and feel free to use props, costumes, play a mock round of the game, or anything to stand out!

Click here for rules and eligibility! 

