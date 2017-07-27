KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Coca-Cola Is Getting Rid of Coke Zero

July 27, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Coca-Cola, coke zero, soda
(Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)

Coca-Cola is dropping Coke Zero and adding a different diet option.

The soda company announced Wednesday that it will start selling Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in August. The new drink option will feature an updated look and a new taste.

“We’ve made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet, and it will be available across America in August,” Coca-Cola said in a release.

Coca-Cola added that the Zero Sugar drink has sold well in over 30 countries around the world already.

Before the new drink’s launch, Coca-Cola will hold an “experimental sampling tour” where people throughout the country can try Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

“We’re confident that loyal Coke Zero fans will love the new-and-improved recipe, and that fans of original Coca-Cola fans – who are looking to reduce their sugar intake – will want to try it, too,” the release said.

Click here to read more! 
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live