Wrong Font Choice For Fashionable Tote Bag

July 26, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: font, glitter, tote bag
Photo by: Youtube.com

Sharp-eyed social media users have spotted that there’s something a little odd about the slogan on this bag.

The bag, which is all too real, and on sale via Belle Chic.com, is supposed to say, ‘My favourite colour is Glitter’.

But the font choice is a little unfortunate.

Here, the tote bag looks like it’s saying, ‘My favourite colour is Hitler’ – which could at least drive sales in the alt-right market.

Belle Chic says, ‘Made from 100% cotton canvas, with side gussets make this tote is durable and large enough to hold your stuff!

‘Whether its a trip to the beach, the gym, or an overnight getaway, this will be your go-to bag!’

People who buy this tote bag are in for a Nazi surprise

