Whoa! A ‘Blossom’ Reboot?!?!

Trish July 26, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Blossom, Joey Lawrence, Mayim Bialik, sitcoms
Mayim Bialik at the 33rd annual PaleyFest Los Angeles hosted by The Paley Center for Media, celebrating "The Big Bang Theory", in Hollywood, California, on March 16, 2016. (Photo credit VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Blossom hunk Joey Lawrence tells Us Weekly that he and series star Mayim Bialik are itching to do some kind of reboot or reunion for the hit ’90s sitcom on which they played brother and sister. “We get asked to do that all the time. Mayim and I talk frequently,” says the 41-year-old Lawrence. “Mayim is interested in doing some type of reunion with the show and so am I, if we can find the right piece and the right way in for a reboot-slash-reunion. We’re both open to it. There’s a lot of talk around it. So we’ll see…It’s about the public’s excitement continuing to grow and we’re trying to find the right way in.

And if you ever wondered how Joey came up with his signature “Whoa”, he explains it here:

And just for fun:

