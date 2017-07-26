“The Hot Felon” Flaunts Relationship with New Socialite Girlfriend

Known as “The Hot Felon” after his mug shot was published online a few years ago, convict-turned-model Jeremy Meeks and Topshop heiress Chloe Green were spotted out and about in L.A. on Monday enjoying a lunch date with friends followed by a shopping spree at Fred Segal.

The two have embarked on a steamy romance after they were first seen cozying up to one another on vacation in Turkey on July 1.

Their caught-on-camera canoodling prompted the 33-year-old Meeks to split from his wife, who had supported the convicted felon over the years through thick and thin.

Nice guy, huh?

“They’re taking it slow, but they had instant chemistry,” a source previously told Us Weekly about Meeks’ new relationship with the 26-year-old Green.

How nice for them…

