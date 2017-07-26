St. Louis Mom Goes Viral With Target Photoshoot

Meet Page Miller, a young mother from Arnold, Missouri, who just so happens to love Target.

Page’s friend Heather, a photographer of Inspired By A True Story Photography brought the idea to her about doing a mommy photo shoot in Target just to destress and be creative.

Page loved the idea and even suggested wearing a “Pregnant AF” shirt and keeping it true to the every day struggles of being a mother. (If you don’t know what AF means … Google it).

The morning of the shoot, Page and her daughter Avery went about their normal routine in Target, which included purchasing slushies and eating cheese balls while going up and down the aisles.

At one point during the photo shoot, the soon-to-be Mom had to stop and take a picture with two superman onesies that stood out to her.

Page explained,

“It means a lot to us because of our son Clarke Joseph. When I was pregnant with him everyone naturally asked what his name would be and when I said Clarke they would say “like Clark Kent?” Now being big comic book people we were like, “haven’t heard that one before” but then we found out the character Clark Kent’s middle name was actually Joseph it stuck. We planned for a Superman costume for Halloween and he started getting lots of Superman gear. Clarke passed away from SIDS on September 28th 2016, which was Avery’s second birthday. So now Superman is like “our thing” it’s our logo of happiness of our little superhero and daily reminder to be thankful for what you have. We are super excited to find out which side kick he has sent down for us in August! ❤️”

Heather the photographer snapped all the photos that day and said, “She’s a sweet friend of mine and the best Mom I know. I think we both needed this. We didn’t get approval, but we just went in and they didn’t mind they thought we were funny. It was a blast and I’m really happy I did it. I hope it gives Page so much positivity and lifts her up because she deserves that.”

