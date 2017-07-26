J-Lo and A-Rod’s Instagram Birthday Party Continues

By Hayden Wright

Jennifer Lopez turned 48 on Monday and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez celebrates his 42nd birthday tomorrow: The pair of A-list Leos have kept their joint celebration rolling through the week. Over the weekend they shared a couple photos from a fancy party in Miami. Yesterday, J-Lo shared outtakes from the event, pulling faces near an extravagant cake and posing up a storm while seated with her beau.

A-Rod has been busy on Instagram, too. The baseball legend posted a group photo featuring “three generations” of Lopez and Rodriguez family members. He also shared a stunning photo of J-Lo with the caption: “Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day. Te amo muneca!!”

Rodriguez also posted meme with the message: “A Leo Follows No One.” Ironically, Lopez followed suit by re-sharing the image.

See the highlights from J-Lo and A-Rod’s birthday week here:

Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day. Te amo muneca!! ❤️#HBD #Leo 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

#Repost @jlo (@get_repost) ・・・ #stillmybirthday #leoseason A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

#stillmybirthday #leoseason A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Ummmm cake anyone... 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. 😂😂😂📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

In a crowded room but it's just the two of you... #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Feeling it... #itsmybirthday #birthdaypic 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Stepping into my birthday week like... #Yassss #itsmybirthdaytoday #leosbelike #LEOs 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:28am PDT