Are You Counting Down the Days Until Your Kids Go Back to School?

Greg Hewitt July 26, 2017 8:18 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: back to school
Go ahead, be honest…it’s OK.  It doesn’t mean you don’t love your kids, it just means you may be running out of things to do to keep them happy and occupied.

We’re wrapping up July, which means your kids are probably a month or so away from going back to school.

Although I didn’t really need to say “a month or so” . . . because you know the EXACT number of days.

According to a new survey, the majority of parents say they’re counting down the days until their kids go back to school . . . and they’ll feel relieved once the school year starts again.

