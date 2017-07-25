WATCH: Rob Lowe & Sons Play Best Son Challenge

Rob Lowe made an appearance on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, where he jokingly admitted that he created The Lowe Files, a series that follows him and his sons Matthew and John Owen investigating spooky stories and legends across the United States, to get his sons to hang out with him more. “I had to basically figure out this adventure show so we could spend time together,” Lowe said. The actor was later joined by his sons to play a game called Best Son Challenge, where Fallon asked Lowe’s boys random questions about their dad to see who knew him best. Although Matthew technically won by one point, the host declared the two both the winners.