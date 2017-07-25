KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

STUDY: Dogs Go Through a “Moody Teenage Phase” Too

According to a study out of the University of Nottingham in England, DOGS go through a moody teenage phase just like we do.

And it hits when they’re approximately eight months old.

So how do they show it?  The researchers say, quote, “Most owners report that previously learned commands are forgotten, their dogs become very impulsive and easily distracted, and their behavior becomes a bit erratic.”

On the bright side, it won’t last . . . and they should mature out of it pretty quickly.

