Microsoft Is Killing Off Paint After 32 Glorious, Pixelated Years

The first time you got a computer with Windows, you probably found Microsoft Paint . . . their little piece of software that let you make illustrations that were amateurish and crude in a charming way.

So this is kind of weirdly sad: Yesterday, Microsoft announced they’re killing off Paint after 32 years of including it standard in every single version of Windows.

The reaction online was nothing short of DEVASTATION, with tons of nostalgic people getting upset that the mediocre painting program from their youth was now going to be history.

Microsoft Paint put on life support after 32 years of service. RIP. https://t.co/ybhorbRyXV by @drpizza #MicrosoftPaint pic.twitter.com/ftMMsSZcuy — Ars Technica UK (@ArsTechnicaUK) July 24, 2017

What will we do with out MS Paint?