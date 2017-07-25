KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Alice Cooper Owns a Andy Warhol Painting, And Didn’t Even Know It

July 25, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Andy Warhol, Music, painting
(Photo by Mark Weiss/WireImage)

Back in the early ’70s, Alice Cooper bought a print of an electric chair made by his buddy Andy Warhol. He paid $2,500 for it, and promptly FORGOT ABOUT IT.

The drugs and alcohol probably had a lot to do with that. Not long after that, Alice checked himself into a psychiatric hospital to deal with his addiction issues.

Well, about four years ago, Alice’s mother found it rolled up in a tube in a storage locker . . . and it turns out it’s probably worth more than $10 MILLION. The highest price paid for one of Warhol’s original electric chair prints was $11.6 million in 2015.

Alice’s manager Shep Gordon says, quote, “Alice says he remembers having a conversation with Warhol about the picture. He thinks the conversation was real, but he couldn’t put his hand on a Bible and say that it was.”

When he found out how much the thing was worth, Alice put it BACK in storage, because he didn’t want anything that valuable in his house. Gordon says, quote, “You should have seen Alice’s face when the estimate came in.

“His jaw dropped and he looked at me [and said], ‘Are you serious? I own that!'”

