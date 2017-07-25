12 Artists Who Really Hate Their Biggest Hit Songs

Sometimes a hit single is more like a horrendous nightmare for the person or group who recorded the tune. Toward that end, People has rounded up a list of 12 artists who have openly admitted to hating their biggest hits. Here are 10 of them:

Radiohead, “Creep”: Radiohead guitarist Johnny Greenwood has said the track sounds “wimpy.” Frontman Thom Yorke once responded to a crowd’s request to play the song by telling them, “We’re tired of it!”

Led Zeppelin, “Stairway to Heaven”: In 1998, frontman Robert Plant told The Los Angeles Times about the 1971 classic, “I’d break out in hives if I had to sing that song at every show.”

Madonna, “Like a Virgin”: The Material Girl apparently hates her old ’80s material. “I’m not sure I can sing ‘Holiday’ or ‘Like a Virgin’ ever again,” Madonna said in 2008. “People think that when you go to a restaurant or you are going shopping that you want to hear one of your own songs. It’s usually ‘Like a Virgin’ and that is the one I don’t want to hear.”

Miley Cyrus, “Party in the U.S.A.”: In 2013, Miley told V Magazine about her 2009 hit, “That’s not who I am, that’s not where I want to sing, that’s not what I want to sing and that’s not what I want my voice to sound like.”

Lady Gaga (ft. Beyoncé), “Telephone”: Believe it or not, Gaga hates her 2009 collaboration with Queen Bey. “It’s the song I have the most difficult time listening to,” she explained in 2011. “The mix and the process of getting the production finished was very stressful for me. So when I say it’s my worst song, it has nothing to do with the song, just my emotional connection to it.”

Neil Young, “Heart of Gold”: Apparently, this 1972 track turns Young’s heart to stone. “This song put me in the middle of the road,” he’s said. “Traveling there soon became a bore so I headed for the ditch. A rougher ride, but I met more interesting people there.”

R.E.M., “Shiny Happy People”: The band reportedly recorded this 1991 ditty to fulfill their record label’s request for something upbeat. In 2003, frontman Michael Stipe said, “I wouldn’t say I’m embarrassed by the song, but it has limited appeal for me.”

Mandy Moore, “Candy”: In 2006, the This Is Us actress told Glamour, “If I had the money, I would give a refund to everyone who bought my first two albums!”

Warrant, “Cherry Pie”: Remember this 1990 hit? The band’s late frontman Jani Lane wished people didn’t. “I hate that song,” he told VH1 in 2006.

