WATCH: ‘Wonder Woman’ Comforts Crying Little Girl

Video has gone viral of an adorable little girl bursting into tears after meeting Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. The girl, who naturally dressed up as Wonder Woman for the meet-and-greet, can be seen tearing up as she gets to the front of the line. “There’s no reason to cry, all right,” Gadot tells the girl in the clip. “Now we are friends so there’s no reason to cry anymore. We are together!” Gadot’s Justice League co-star Ezra Miller also appears touched in the clip as he observes their exchange. “You’re a warrior,” he tells the child. “Your ability to cry is what makes you such a warrior. Come join the Justice League whenever you are ready.”

.@GalGadot shared a moment with a young Wonder Woman cosplayer while signing autographs with the Justice League at San Diego @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/KZhucQd0yC — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017