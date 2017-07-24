KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: ‘Wonder Woman’ Comforts Crying Little Girl

Trish July 24, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Comic-Con, Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman
(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Video has gone viral of an adorable little girl bursting into tears after meeting Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. The girl, who naturally dressed up as Wonder Woman for the meet-and-greet, can be seen tearing up as she gets to the front of the line. “There’s no reason to cry, all right,” Gadot tells the girl in the clip. “Now we are friends so there’s no reason to cry anymore. We are together!” Gadot’s Justice League co-star Ezra Miller also appears touched in the clip as he observes their exchange. “You’re a warrior,” he tells the child. “Your ability to cry is what makes you such a warrior. Come join the Justice League whenever you are ready.”

 

