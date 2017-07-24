WATCH: Preview of Princess Diana Documentary on Tonight

Prince William suspects that his late mother, Princess Diana- would’ve caused mayhem with his children. “She’d be a nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare,” he jokes in a preview for the HBO documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which airs tonight on the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death. “She’d love the children to bits, but she’d be an absolute nightmare. She’d come and go and she’d come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing… scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place, and then leave.” This looks really good!!