KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Preview of Princess Diana Documentary on Tonight

Trish July 24, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Diana, Royal Family

Prince William suspects that his late mother, Princess Diana- would’ve caused mayhem with his children. “She’d be a nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare,” he jokes in a preview for the HBO documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which airs tonight on the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death. “She’d love the children to bits, but she’d be an absolute nightmare. She’d come and go and she’d come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing… scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place, and then leave.” This looks really good!!

 

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live