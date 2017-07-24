KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

‘My Friend Dahmer’ Chilling New Trailer Released

July 24, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Jeffrey Dahmer, Movies, My Friend Dahmer

Before Jeffrey Dahmer became a notorious serial killer, he was a shy, alcoholic teen who never quite fit in. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Derf Backderf, this is the true, haunting story of Jeffrey Dahmer in high school.

Dahmer’s character is being played by Disney star Ross Lynch who portrays the serial killer as high schooler.

According to Rolling Stone, after the film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, My Friend Dahmer is expected out later this year.

Click here to read more on the upcoming film.

