Carrie Underwood Flaunts Insane Abs on Instagram

Just when we thought we were rocking that summer bod of ours… Carrie Underwood comes along.

The American Idol alum showed off her incredible physique in a vacation photo last Friday with a cheeky caption: “P.S. #NoFilter.”

Underwood may be known for performance outfits that show off her toned legs, but the lakefront shot features her muscled abs — and a bikini from her own Caila by Carrie swimsuit line.

“Get out there and relax!” Underwood added on the post. The crooner told Us in 2016 that she favors squats and lunges to keep her legs in shape, and that she feels better at 33 than she did at 20. “I take better care of myself,” the singer said.

It looks like her and hubby Mike Fischer really do love the lake life! Check out the video she shared of him skiing: