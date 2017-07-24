KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Bride’s Dad Makes Cardboard Cutout of Her Dog So He Can Attend

July 24, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Dogs, Weddings

What’s the father of the bride to do when he knows his daughter’s beloved pet pooch won’t be able to attend her destination wedding? Wayne Bontempo had the perfect solution: a cardboard cutout.

“It was so thoughtful. We loved it,” bride Hillary Bowles, 24, told ABC News.

 

The newlyweds live in New York City and are from Ohio, but they chose to hold their wedding in Charleston, South Carolina because it’s where they went on their first vacation together.

“We fell in love there, so we always said if we get married, we’d do it down there,” said Bowles.

 

But that location didn’t bode well for Leo the goldendoodle, who “doesn’t do well traveling.”

“We wanted him to be at the wedding really badly, but we knew for his sanity it would be better to leave him there.”

Bontempo is “a goofball,” his daughter said, so the idea to get the cardboard cutout didn’t come as that much of a shock.

”We were dying laughing. That’s something my dad would do,” she added. “It was hilarious. All our guests loved it.”

 

The two-dimensional version of Leo was there throughout the couple’s big day, but especially loved hitting the dance floor with the guests.

 

