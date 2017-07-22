Foreigner’s Original Members Reunite for 1st Time Since 1980

The surviving original members of Foreigner reunited for the first time since 1980 on Thursday night at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh, N.Y. Ultimate Classic Rock reports that vocalist Lou Gramm, keyboardist Al Greenwood and multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald joined Mick Jones (who’s still in Foreigner) and the band’s current lineup for a three-song encore comprised of “Long, Long Way From Home,” “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Hot Blooded.” A choir also joined the band for “I Want To Know What Love Is,” which added to the sentimental, moving nature of the reunion.