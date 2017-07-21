KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Woman Hilariously Remixes Her Husband Snoring

July 21, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: husband, snoring, Viral Video, wife

“Despacito” is unarguably the song of the summer, but it may have just become the song of the slumber! The tune just got an even newer remix, which may not have you shaking your hips, but it’ll definitely have you laughing.

The “remix” was made by a wife who enlisted the help of her nephew after secretly recorded her husband snoring in various locations over four years and syncing it up to the tune of “Despacito.”

The aunt and nephew call their collab, “Ronquidito,” a variation of the Spanish word for snoring, which is ronquidos.

