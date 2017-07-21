KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Woman Farts In Yoga Class, Her Hilarious Story Goes Viral

July 21, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: facebook, farting, funny, moms, Viral, yoga
ONE TIME USE ONLY

The thought haunts us all — If you’ve ever attended a yoga class, your worst fear is letting a fart slip while in an awkward pose.

It happens, and nothing can really prepare you for when it does. #Dead.

Blogger Laura Mazza recently attended yoga for the first time to help with her post-birth abdominal separation, a condition that happens during or after pregnancy.

Not knowing what to expect, she didn’t hold anything back… literally… and a fart slipped out. 😳😳😳

But the best part is her hilarious retelling of the nightmarish moment.

Anyone who has ever had the fear of letting a fart slip — anywhere — needs to read this. 😂

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live