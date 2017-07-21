McDonalds Adds ‘Big Mac Onsie’ To Items It Delivers

The question is…who would wear it?

McDonald’s announced Thursday it has launched a new clothing line that includes an “adult-size Big Mac onesie” as part of its delivery service. According to the AP, the fast food chain describes the McDelivery Collection as “a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order.”

It also includes Big Mac-themed sweats, french fry-themed sweatsuits and sandals, hamburger pillowcases, and a picnic blanket dotted with McDonald’s items. Customers can get the items for free, while they last, by ordering meals from McDonald’s restaurants in select cities through the UberEats app now.

