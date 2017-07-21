KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Ina Garten Shares Her Secret for the Perfect Guacamole

July 21, 2017 5:12 PM
Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten has revealed how to make a simple but crowd-pleasing guacamole for your guests (or yourself!) this summer. “My secret is lots of freshly squeezed lemon juice to keep the guacamole bright green,” she shared via Instagram on Thursday. ”

And I always buy the avocados a few days in advance so they’re perfectly ripe when I’m ready to use them.” Garten also skips the dash of lime juice that most guacamole recipes call for, and instead adds Tabasco sauce. She also includes red onion, garlic, kosher salt, black pepper, and tomato. Bon appetit!

