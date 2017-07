Angelica Hale is 9 years old, and is going on 29!

The young singer, belted Alicia Keys hit song “Girl on Fire” last night on America’s Got Talent and received the golden buzzer from the judges !

You’re going to want to turn on your sound up for this one!

Her first performance on the show was back in June, when she sang “I’ll Rise Up” by Andra Day.

How does this much sound come out of such a tiny human?! Either way we could watch her sing all day.