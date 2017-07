Again?…

The son of Cecil the Lion, the beloved animal killed two years ago by a Minnesota dentist, was shot dead near a Zimbabwe park, officials said.

Lion guardians at the Hwange National Park posted on Facebook Thursday that Xanda, a 6-year-old lion with a family of young cubs, was shot dead a few days ago. He was killed not far from where Cecil died.

“Today we heard that a few days ago, Xanda, the son of #CecilTheLion has been shot on a trophy hunt,” the post read.

