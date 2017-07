The title of the seventh season of American Horror Story has been revealed as American Horror Story: Cult. The news was revealed during an AHS event at Comic-Con on Thursday. FX also released a new website and video that features a group of creepy clowns revealing the title. The upcoming season of the horror series will include veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as newcomers Lena Dunham, Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner. It debuts on September 5th.