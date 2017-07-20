KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

VIRAL VIDEO: Audi Apologizes For Ad Comparing Women to Used Cars

Greg Hewitt July 20, 2017 7:10 AM By Greg Hewitt
Audi, Audi commercial

A new TV ad in China depicts a groom’s mother inspecting a bride on the altar as if she’s a used car. That’s because it’s an ad for used cars—Audis, specifically—and the automaker has quickly come under relentless fire on Chinese social media for it’s seemingly sexist promotion.

“So many powerful women in China are also potential customers for Audi, and this is how Audi is sending its message to buyers?” Guo Zimeng, a Shanghai-based lifestyle editor, told CNN. The company has since told USA Today it “deeply regrets” the ad, noting,

“The ad’s perception that has been created for many people does not correspond to the values of our company in any way.” It added that the commercial was made only for the Chinese market and has been removed.

