Trish’s Trash: Ryan Seacrest Returns to American Idol

This morning, Kelly Ripa officially announced that her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest, has agreed to come back and host the American Idol reboot for ABC. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been in a 15-year relationship, and for a reason that you really don’t know, you break up,” Seacrest said in explaining his return. “I thought, ‘Gosh, it’d be great to get back together at some point.’” He will continue co-hosting Live With Kelly.