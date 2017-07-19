Have you ever wondered who decides which of these food (and non-food) related “holidays” we celebrate?

Like, who decided that Accordion Awareness Month was worthy of it’s own month?

Find out HERE.

And while you’re there, you might notice that today is National Hot Dog Day. Here’s where you can find special deals and free hot dogs today:

Burger King: Participating BK locations are selling classic grilled hot dogs for 79 cents each throughout the entire month of July—which is National Hot Dog Month, of course.

Dog Haus: Customers get one free hot dog on Wednesday when one hot dog is purchased at regular price.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Each customer can get an original turkey dog for free on Wednesday. Turkey dogs are also priced at $1 each every Tuesday in July.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries: Hot dogs are available at the special price of 99 cents each on Wednesday. Limit two 99-cent hot dogs per customer.

Love’s Travel Stop: Show the barcode that’s displayed in this link to your server, and you’ll get a free hot dog at a Love’s Travel Stop on Wednesday.

Philly Pretzel Factory: Pretzel dogs are priced at just $1 apiece on Wednesday.

Pilot Flying J: Show the linked coupon for a free hot dog at participating Pilot travel centers, from July 19 to July 26. You can also find the offer at Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page.

Sonic Drive-In: All-American & Chili Cheese Coney dogs are $1 each on Wednesday.

