Student Suspended for Grading & Tweeting Ex’s Apology Note

Nick Lutz blocked his ex-girlfriend’s cellphone number and on every form of social media. Back in February she hand wrote him an apology letter and tucked it under the windshield wiper of his car. He then showed his friends and they told him to grade it. He then proceeded to critique and grade it (he gave it a D-minus) and tweet the marked-up letter out to the masses, where it was retweeted 121,000 times. The ex felt she was cyberbullied, and complained to both police and university officials. But while Lutz isn’t being charged with a crime, UCF recently informed him that he’s suspended for two-semesters for violating the “disruptive conduct” and “harmful behavior” clauses of the school’s student conduct code. Lutz is appealing the suspension, with his lawyer telling The Miami Herald, “There was nothing derogatory about [the letter]. It was obvious he was making fun of her, but that’s the beauty of the Constitution.”

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017