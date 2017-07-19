KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Student Suspended for Grading & Tweeting Ex’s Apology Note

Trish July 19, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: College student suspended, Relationships, student tweets apology note

Nick Lutz blocked his ex-girlfriend’s cellphone number and on every form of social media. Back in February she hand wrote him an apology letter and tucked it under the windshield wiper of his car. He then showed his friends and they told him to grade it.  He then proceeded to critique and grade it (he gave it a D-minus) and tweet the marked-up letter out to the masses, where it was retweeted 121,000 times. The ex felt she was cyberbullied, and complained to both police and university officials. But while Lutz isn’t being charged with a crime, UCF recently informed him that he’s suspended for two-semesters for violating the “disruptive conduct” and “harmful behavior” clauses of the school’s student conduct code. Lutz is appealing the suspension, with his lawyer telling The Miami Herald, “There was nothing derogatory about [the letter]. It was obvious he was making fun of her, but that’s the beauty of the Constitution.”

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live