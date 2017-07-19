Here’s How To Keep Your Brain 10 Years Younger

Use it or lose it, right? Researchers may not be ready to claim that word puzzles can help stave off age-related neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s, but a major new study shows that there does appear to be a link between word puzzle play and improved cognition.

People who play word puzzles enjoy cognitive health that is equivalent to 10 years younger than their actual age.

That performance was not only consistently better in people who engage in puzzles, but actually improved incrementally with the frequency of puzzle play.

