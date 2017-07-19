KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Here’s How To Keep Your Brain 10 Years Younger

July 19, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: brain teasers, Healthy, lifestyle, puzzles, staying young

Use it or lose it, right? Researchers may not be ready to claim that word puzzles can help stave off age-related neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s, but a major new study shows that there does appear to be a link between word puzzle play and improved cognition.

People who play word puzzles enjoy cognitive health that is equivalent to 10 years younger than their actual age.

That performance was not only consistently better in people who engage in puzzles, but actually improved incrementally with the frequency of puzzle play.

 

Click here to read more! 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live