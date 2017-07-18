KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Jessica Alba Adorable Video Announcing Pregnancy

Trish July 18, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Cash Warren, Jessica Alba, Jessica Alba pregnancy

Jessica Alba announced Monday that she and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child. “Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered, ” Alba captioned an adorable Boomerang video featuring the couple’s daughters and the actress holding balloon numbers that count out one, two and three. The Honest Company co-founder also added the hashtags “#BabyOnBoard” “#HereWeGoAgain” and “#Blessed.” Alba and Warren married in 2008 and are already parents to 9-year-old Honor and 5-and-a-half-year-old Haven.  Read more here. 

 

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live