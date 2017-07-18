WATCH: Jessica Alba Adorable Video Announcing Pregnancy

Jessica Alba announced Monday that she and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child. “Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered, ” Alba captioned an adorable Boomerang video featuring the couple’s daughters and the actress holding balloon numbers that count out one, two and three. The Honest Company co-founder also added the hashtags “#BabyOnBoard” “#HereWeGoAgain” and “#Blessed.” Alba and Warren married in 2008 and are already parents to 9-year-old Honor and 5-and-a-half-year-old Haven. Read more here.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT