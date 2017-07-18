KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

They’ve Figured Out an Answer for Long Women’s Bathroom Lines

Greg Hewitt July 18, 2017 8:38 AM By Greg Hewitt
Women’s bathroom lines are ALWAYS longer than men’s.  That’s a fact.  But a new study out of Belgium found a way to change that :

Just make every bathroom unisex.

The researchers found that if every bathroom at a stadium or nightclub or wherever was co-ed, women’s wait times would be slashed by 400% . . . from six minutes to less than 90 seconds.  Men’s wait times would go up a bit, of course.

The researchers say that no other scenario they experimented with helped reduce wait times that much . . . not even adding way more women’s bathrooms to a place

Click Here to reed more.

