Why OJ Simpson Might Earn His Parole This Week

Later this year OJ Simpson will complete his minimum prison sentence for a 2008 conviction for armed robbery and assault with a weapon. His parole hearing this Thursday in Nevada will determine if the 70-year-old Hall of Fame running back will be a free man in October.

Here’s what you need to know:

Simpson has a parole hearing on Thursday in Nevada

He’s been inmate No. 1027820 at the Lovelock Correctional Center since 2008.

He was sentenced to 33-years in prison

The minimum requirement was set at nine years, which will be up in October.

You can watch the parole hearing live

Simpson will appear at the Carson City parole hearing via video conference from the Lovelock Correctional Center. That feed will be available to network news stations to carry a live feed of Simpson.

This is not related to the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman

Simpson was convicted for a 2007 armed robbery and assault with a weapon after he and four other men who went to a Las Vegas hotel room to retrieve sports collectibles and personal items that the former football star said belonged to him, from two memorabilia dealers. The others took plea deals in the heist and received probation.

Don’t be surprised if he is out of prison in October

The same parole board sided with him once before. In 2013 he was granted parole for charges of kidnapping, robbery and burglary stemming from the 2007 armed incident in Vegas.

Court officials and lawyers with experience around Simpson believe he will be paroled. Like retired Clark County district attorney, David Roger: “Assuming that he’s behaved himself in prison, I don’t think it will be out of line for him to get parole.”

A friend of Simpson’s told the Associated Press, “He’s really been a positive force in there. He’s done a lot of good for a lot of people.”

The friend, Tom Scotto says Simpson leads a Baptist prayer group, mentors inmates, works in the gym, coaches sports teams and serves as commissioner of the prison yard softball league.

