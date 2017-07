Dashcam video caught an insurance scammer on a motorcycle PURPOSELY crashing into a car.

He backed INTO it, and then flung himself on the hood as if he were hit. A bystander with a smart phone, who was obviously his accomplice, walked over to be the witness.

But when the driver came out and said she’d recorded it, they ran away.

Some online have speculated that the video is a fake–what say you?