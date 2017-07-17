Is the LPGA’s New Dress Code Sexist?

Just months after announcing it would allow female professional golfers to compete in athletic wear, the LPGA has reversed course, instituting a controversial new dress code which bars plunging necklines, short skirts and leggings, among other restrictions. “You should be dressing yourself to present a professional image,” read the new guidelines, which take effect today. “Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over.” The new dress code has already come under fire online, with Golf Digest writing, “Going forward, [Michelle Wie] and her LPGA Tour colleagues might have to be careful about the length of their skirts should they want to avoid…significant fines. In 2017, that’s a sentence you might not expect to read.”

Here’s the new dress code as it appeared in the email: