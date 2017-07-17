KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Dax and Kristen’s Game Of Thrones Obsession

July 17, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Dax Shepard, game of thrones, Kristin Bell

In anticipation of season seven of Game of Thrones, diehard fans Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have created a video that shows off their dedication to the show. In the clip, Bell and Shepard dress up as Cersei and Jaime, members of the Faith Militant, Brienne and the Hound, and Daenerys and Jon Snow, who, in typical Thrones fashion, make out even though they’re related.

Also in case you missed it Ed Sheeran made a special appearance and sang in last night’s Season Seven premiere episode of “Game of Thrones”.

 

