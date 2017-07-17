Couple to Get Married During 1st Solar Eclipse in 40 Years

Forever’s gonna start tonight! Or in the case of Samantha Adams and Cameron Kuhn, it’ll start during the day. The Kansas City-area couple is set to get married on August 21 shortly after 1:07 p.m., which is when the first total solar eclipse to cross the United States in 40 years is expected to darken the sky, with the moon “blocking the fiery face of the sun,” as The Kansas City Star puts it. “I couldn’t think of a more dreamlike wedding for myself,” says Adams, a 28-year-old space geek who has “Voyager” tattooed on her left arm and who will don solar glasses at the prescribed time during her ceremony.

