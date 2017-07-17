KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Couple to Get Married During 1st Solar Eclipse in 40 Years

July 17, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: married, solar eclipse, Wedding

Forever’s gonna start tonight! Or in the case of Samantha Adams and Cameron Kuhn, it’ll start during the day. The Kansas City-area couple is set to get married on August 21 shortly after 1:07 p.m., which is when the first total solar eclipse to cross the United States in 40 years is expected to darken the sky, with the moon “blocking the fiery face of the sun,” as The Kansas City Star puts it. “I couldn’t think of a more dreamlike wedding for myself,” says Adams, a 28-year-old space geek who has “Voyager” tattooed on her left arm and who will don solar glasses at the prescribed time during her ceremony.

Click here to read more. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live