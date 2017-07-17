A Wrinkle In Time Gets Its First Star-Studded Trailer

Disney debuted the visually stunning first trailer for A Wrinkle in Time at the D23 Expo on Saturday, July 15, sending fans into a frenzy.

The film, which is based on Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 novel of the same name, follows a group of children traveling through time and space in an attempt to find their missing scientist father. The cast includes Storm Reid (Meg Murry), Oprah Winfrey (Mrs. Which), Reese Witherspoon (Mrs. Whatsit), Mindy Kaling (Mrs. Who) and Chris Pine (Dr. Alex Murry), among other stars.

The film is directed by Ava DuVernay, who previously worked on movies including Selma and 13th. The Los Angeles Times reported in August 2016 that DuVernay is the first woman of color to direct a live-action film with a production budget over $100 million.

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9, 2018.