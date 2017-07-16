KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Will Drinking Coffee Help You Live Longer?

July 16, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Coffee, lifespan

Science just proved that drinking coffee makes you live…

According to two new studies that were just published in the “Annals of Internal Medicine” journal, people who drink coffee LIVE LONGER.

A study out of the University of Southern California looked at 185,000 Americans over 16 years, and found that people who regularly drank coffee had lower death rates . . . especially people who drank at least four cups a day.

And the other study, out of Europe, looked at 520,000 people in 16 countries over 16 years, and found the exact same thing.

The researchers believe it’s all thanks to the antioxidants in coffee, not even the caffeine because even decaf drinkers lived longer than other people.

