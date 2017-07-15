It’s Not Just You: Phone Scams Are Absolutely on the Rise

If you think you’ve been getting more phone calls that start with an automatic recording—something like, “You’ve been specially selected for this offer,” or pretend to be from an IRS agent attempting to collect on back taxes—you’re not imagining it.

About 95% of people say they’ve gotten a call from a telemarketer in the past six months, according to a survey of over 1,000 Americans by telecom service company First Orion—a jump from 84% in 2015.

And while some of those calls are legit, there’s been a 13% surge in phone scams, with 69% of respondents saying they’ve gotten at least one scam call over the past six months.