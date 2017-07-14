KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Queen Offer New Details about Freddie Mercury Biopic

July 14, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Bohemian Rhapsody, Movie, Queen

Rumors have been circulating about a Freddie Mercury biopic,

607576850 Queen Offer New Details about Freddie Mercury Biopic

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 for the past few years, but specific information has been lacking — until now. This morning (July 14),  the band posted news about the movie on their website.

The film is due for release next year, and it will be directed by Bryan Singer, who previously worked on the X-Men series. Rami Malek will play Queen’s iconic frontman Mercury.

“Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project,” Roger Taylor and Brian May said in a statement. “He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live