PHOTO: You Won’t Believe What Sammy Sosa Looks Like Today

Greg Hewitt July 14, 2017 7:39 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Sammy Sosa

Remember Sammy Sosa?  He and Mark McGuire reignited interest in baseball back in the late 90’s as they both chased Babe Ruth’s single season home run record.

Since retiring from MLB, Sosa has pretty much distanced himself from the media, however he joined ESPN Deportes reporter Enrique Rojas for a discussion that aired earlier this week.

334156 PHOTO: You Wont Believe What Sammy Sosa Looks Like Today

(Getty Images)

But Twitter users couldn’t focus on the interview itself.

Wearing a pink fedora and outfit that matched the color of his bleached skin, Sosa was ripped on social media not only for his choice of clothing, but for looking more pale than ever before.

 

