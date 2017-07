Justin Timberlake to the rescue!! After a woman was hit by a wayward tee shot on the 17th hole at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, JT came over to where the dazed damsel was sitting and cheered her up. Footage taken by The Sacramento Bee shows Timberlake talking to the woman, giving her a high-five and then helping her up. It’s unclear who actually hit the errant golf ball, although someone in Timberlake’s group–which included Tony Romo–reportedly did.