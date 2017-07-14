Join KEZK For TEDxStLouisWomen

KEZK presents TEDxStLouisWomen, the largest women’s thought leadership event in St. Louis.

This one-day conference takes place Thursday, November 2nd from 1 pm-5 pm at the Peabody Opera House and will feature programming geared to advocate the power of women and girls to be creators and changemakers! The program of speakers, events and daring discussions center on the ideas important to our community and the world at large.

TEDxStLouisWomen is held in conjunction with the global TEDWomen conference in New Orleans. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and the Peabody Opera House Box Office.

